Ron Harper News: Scores 19 points in G League

Harper (back) registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 34 minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-83 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Harper sat out of his team's last matchup before the break due to a back injury but has since returned to health. He did his part in the scoring column and also made his mark defensively, accounting for two of his team's seven swats in the landslide victory.