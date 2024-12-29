Ron Harper News: Season-high 32 points in G League

Harper posted 32 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-103 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Harper's 32 points were his most since dropping 21 as a starter against the Capital City Go-Go on Nov. 24. Across 12 G League games, Harper has averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.