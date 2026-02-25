Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Harper will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Harper made a spot start Tuesday, but now that Jaylen Brown is available, Harper will return to his typical bench role. He logged eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Tuesday.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ron Harper
