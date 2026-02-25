Ron Harper News: Slides back to bench
Harper will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Harper made a spot start Tuesday, but now that Jaylen Brown is available, Harper will return to his typical bench role. He logged eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Tuesday.
