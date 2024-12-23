Ron Harper News: Solid outing in G League
Harper notched 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.
After scoring only 12 points in a three-game stretch, Harper has totaled 35 points over his last two appearances. Across 11 G League appearances, Harper has averaged 9.6 points while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from deep.
Ron Harper
Free Agent
