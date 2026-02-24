Ron Harper News: Starting sans Brown

Harper will start Tuesday's game against the Suns, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jaylen Brown (knee) out, Harper will get the starting nod for the second time this season. The two-way player has appeared in five outings (one start) so far this month, during which he has averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest. During his lone start in a win over Houston on Feb. 4, he posted 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.