Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper News: Starting sans Brown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Harper will start Tuesday's game against the Suns, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jaylen Brown (knee) out, Harper will get the starting nod for the second time this season. The two-way player has appeared in five outings (one start) so far this month, during which he has averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.6 minutes per contest. During his lone start in a win over Houston on Feb. 4, he posted 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ron Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ron Harper See More
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
NBA Offseason Preview: Northwest Division
NBA
NBA Offseason Preview: Northwest Division
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 20, 2022
NBA Offseason Preview: Pacific Division
NBA
NBA Offseason Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 20, 2022