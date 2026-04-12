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Ron Harper News: Starting Sunday vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Harper is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Magic on Sunday.

The Celtics are resting all of their starters and top rotational players for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Harper will be in the starting lineup for just the third time this season. His last start took place Feb. 24 against the Suns, when he played 30 minutes and finished with eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 97-81 win.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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