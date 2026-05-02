Ron Harper News: Starting versus Philadelphia

Harper will start Saturday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Philadelphia, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Jayson Tatum (knee) won't play in this do-or-die matchup, though it's still surprising to see Harper in the starting lineup after he averaged only 4.2 minutes per game in the first six outings of the series. The 26-year-old started three games in the regular season, during which he averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 steals across 33.3 minutes a night.