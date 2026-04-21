Ron Harper News: Upgraded to available
Harper (ankle) is available for Game 2 on Tuesday against the 76ers, per Justin Turpin of WEEI.com.
Harper is available off the bench for the Celtics, putting the team at full strength. The 26-year-old logged just four minutes in Boston's Game 1 blowout victory over Philadelphia, so Harper is unlikely to see significant playing time Tuesday.
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