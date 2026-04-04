Ron Harper News: Upgraded to standard deal

Harper agreed Saturday with the Celtics on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of ESPN.

Harper signed a two-way contract with the Celtics prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, but the 25-year-old forward has performed well enough between stops at the NBA level and G League to earn a spot on the 15-man roster, which will keep him available for the postseason. Despite being upgraded from his two-way deal, Harper isn't expected to be a regular member of the rotation when Boston is at full strength. Through 26 appearances with the Celtics this season, Harper has averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 10.3 minutes per game.