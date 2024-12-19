Ron Holland News: Ejected Thursday

Holland was ejected from Thursday's game against the Jazz after nearly engaging in a physical altercation with Jordan Clarkson, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Holland and Clarkson nearly traded blows in the third quarter, and the referee decided to eject both players to prevent the situation from escalating further. Holland finished the game with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 13 rebounds off the bench.