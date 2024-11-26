Ron Holland News: Plays just 11 minutes
Holland contributed four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Monday's 102-100 win over Toronto.
Now that Ausar Thompson is back in the picture, minutes will be much tougher to come by for Holland. He was already a dicey fantasy option prior to Thompson's return, and he's now averaging just 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game this campaign.
