Ron Holland News: Provides spark in win

Holland finished with 10 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 127-81 win over New Orleans.

Holland contributed double-digit points for the 11th time over 69 regular-season appearances, providing an efficient spark off the bench Monday. The 19-year-old logged at least 20 minutes of playing time for the first time in March during the blowout win, and entering Monday, he had averaged 13.3 minutes per game over eight outings this month.