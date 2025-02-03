Ron Holland News: Records career-high four steals

Holland totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and four steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 victory over the Bulls.

Despite seeing just 15 minutes, Holland recorded a career-high four steals. He remains off the fantasy radar in most formats, however, posting averages of 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 15.4 minutes over his last 10 games.