Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ron Holland headshot

Ron Holland News: Records career-high four steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 12:00pm

Holland totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and four steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 victory over the Bulls.

Despite seeing just 15 minutes, Holland recorded a career-high four steals. He remains off the fantasy radar in most formats, however, posting averages of 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 15.4 minutes over his last 10 games.

Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now