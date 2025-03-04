Ron Holland News: Scores eight points

Holland provided eight points (2-2 FG, 4-6 FT), one rebound and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over the Jazz.

Although the Pistons were without Isaiah Stewart (back) and Tobias Harris (personal), Holland did not see a big uptick in minutes even though the game was a blowout. Over his last 10 appearances, Holland has averaged 16.8 minutes per contest with 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals.