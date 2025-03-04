Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ron Holland headshot

Ron Holland News: Scores eight points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Holland provided eight points (2-2 FG, 4-6 FT), one rebound and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over the Jazz.

Although the Pistons were without Isaiah Stewart (back) and Tobias Harris (personal), Holland did not see a big uptick in minutes even though the game was a blowout. Over his last 10 appearances, Holland has averaged 16.8 minutes per contest with 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals.

Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now