Ron Holland News: Scores eight points
Holland provided eight points (2-2 FG, 4-6 FT), one rebound and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 134-106 win over the Jazz.
Although the Pistons were without Isaiah Stewart (back) and Tobias Harris (personal), Holland did not see a big uptick in minutes even though the game was a blowout. Over his last 10 appearances, Holland has averaged 16.8 minutes per contest with 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now