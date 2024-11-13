Fantasy Basketball
Ron Holland headshot

Ron Holland News: Set for first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 4:46pm

Holland is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus Milwaukee.

Holland will make the first start of his NBA career Wednesday, stepping in for Tim Hardaway (head laceration). Holland is averaging 6.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes across his last five games, but he should be due for an uptick in role with Hardaway out, as well as Jaden Ivey (toe) inactive for his first game of the season.

Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
