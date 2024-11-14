Fantasy Basketball
Ron Holland News: Solid outing in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Holland produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Holland made his first career Wednesday and scored double-digit points for the second time this season. While the rookie guard came into the game shooting 91.7 percent from the free-throw line across his first 12 appearances, he missed two clutch free throws at the end of regulation that allowed the contest to head into overtime.

