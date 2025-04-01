Fantasy Basketball
Ron Holland headshot

Ron Holland News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 9:52am

The NBA suspended Holland on Tuesday for one game, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Holland got into a verbal altercation with Naz Reid during Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, and it elevated into a physical altercation with Donte DiVincenzo. Holland will miss Wednesday's game against the Thunder but should be back Friday against the Raptors. Marcus Sasser was also suspended for one game, while Isaiah Stewart received a two-game ban. In their absence, Simone Fontecchio, Paul Reed and Lindy Waters are candidates for increased roles.

Ron Holland
Detroit Pistons
