Ron Holland News: Suspended one game

The NBA suspended Holland on Tuesday for one game, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Holland got into a verbal altercation with Naz Reid during Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, and it elevated into a physical altercation with Donte DiVincenzo. Holland will miss Wednesday's game against the Thunder but should be back Friday against the Raptors. Marcus Sasser was also suspended for one game, while Isaiah Stewart received a two-game ban. In their absence, Simone Fontecchio, Paul Reed and Lindy Waters are candidates for increased roles.