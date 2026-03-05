Ronald Holland Injury: Suffers eye injury

Holland won't return to Thursday's game against San Antonio due to a left eye injury. He'll end with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 12 minutes.

It's not clear as to when Holland suffered the injury, but he's been shut down with six minutes remaining in the contest. Ausar Thompson (ankle) is also unlikely to return, so Javonte Green and Isaiah Stewart could pick up a few minutes down the stretch.