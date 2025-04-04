Fantasy Basketball
Ronald Holland headshot

Ronald Holland News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 12:45pm

Holland (suspension) is available for Friday's game against Toronto, Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.

Holland will return from a one-game absence after being one of five players suspended following Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. Entering Sunday's contest, the rookie first-round pick had averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 19.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
