Ronald Holland News: Available Friday

Holland (suspension) is available for Friday's game against Toronto, Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit reports.

Holland will return from a one-game absence after being one of five players suspended following Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. Entering Sunday's contest, the rookie first-round pick had averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 19.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.