Ronald Holland headshot

Ronald Holland News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Holland (personal) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Holland is back with the Pistons on the outside of the All-Star break after tending to a personal matter. The suspension of Isaiah Stewart frees up some minutes at power forward, but Holland is still competing with Javonte Green, Caris LeVert and Kevin Huerter for playing time on the wing.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
