Ronald Holland headshot

Ronald Holland News: Double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Holland produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

Holland packed a punch off the bench, pulling down a season-high rebound total that trailed only Jalen Duren and Victor Wembanyama on the night. The wing has now recorded two double-doubles this season, both coming in February. While he hasn't taken a significant leap in his second NBA campaign, Holland's athleticism and upside continue to flash as a key contributor off Detroit's bench.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
