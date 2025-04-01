Ronald Holland News: Draws one-game ban

The NBA announced Tuesday that Holland has been issued a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation that occurred in the second quarter of Sunday's 123-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Holland was one of five players (three Pistons, two Timberwolves) ejected after the incident, and all five involved will serve suspensions. Along with Holland, Marcus Sasser will be suspended for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, while Isaiah Stewart will serve a two-game ban. Holland's absence could open up some extra minutes on the wing for Ausar Thompson and Simone Fontecchio.