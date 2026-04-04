Ronald Holland News: Drops 11 points in blowout

Holland chipped in 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 116-93 win over Philadelphia.

Holland saw some additional playing time, closing the game while the starters got some well-deserved rest. Although he has been a regular piece for the Pistons, Holland's role is typically limited to no more than about 20 minutes. As a player who has been well outside the top 250 this season, fantasy managers needn't consider him outside of very deep leagues.