Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ronald Holland headshot

Ronald Holland News: Impresses off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Holland ended Thursday's 115-106 victory over New York with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes.

Even though Tobias Harris (heel) returned from a three-game absence, Holland saw an increased workload and had the hot hand off the bench. Holland had played 15 or fewer minutes in his previous three outings, but he certainly gave the coaching staff something to think about with his performance Thursday.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now