Ronald Holland News: Impresses off bench

Holland ended Thursday's 115-106 victory over New York with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes.

Even though Tobias Harris (heel) returned from a three-game absence, Holland saw an increased workload and had the hot hand off the bench. Holland had played 15 or fewer minutes in his previous three outings, but he certainly gave the coaching staff something to think about with his performance Thursday.