Ronald Holland headshot

Ronald Holland News: Light minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:49am

Holland (personal) provided seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes Thursday in the Pistons' 126-111 win over the Knicks.

Back in action after missing the Pistons' final two games before the All-Star break due to a personal matter, Holland handled a small role on the second unit in his return and was efficient with his limited opportunities. With Detroit at full strength on the wing and at forward, Holland is unlikely to see his playing time pick up dramatically in future contests.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
