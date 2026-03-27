Ronald Holland News: Limited action in win
Holland totaled two points (1-6 FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 victory over the Pelicans.
Even though the Pistons were without Duncan Robinson (wrist), Holland wasn't very involved for Detroit. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter posted 22 points in 34 minutes of a fill-in start. Over his last eight games, Holland is averaging a mere 15.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Holland See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1144 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 946 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 649 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1967 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 581 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Holland See More