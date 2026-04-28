Ronald Holland News: Moves outside of rotation

Holland (coach's decision) failed to get off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 94-88 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

With head coach J.B. Bickerstaff electing to scale down his rotation for the last two games, Holland has failed to get off the bench in both contests after logging 18 combined minutes in the first two playoff tilts. Holland's lack of floor-spacing ability is likely a factor in the Pistons' decision to drop him from the rotation. Detroit has thus far converted on just 27.5 percent of its three-point attempts in the series, and Holland -- who shot 25.1 percent on 2.6 attempts per game from downtown during the regular season -- can't be counted upon to provide much help in that area.