Ronald Holland News: Not listed on injury report
Holland (eye) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Nets.
Holland exited Thursday's loss to the Spurs after suffering a left eye injury, but the eye issue won't impact his status for Saturday's game. Holland is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Holland See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 925 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 628 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1946 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 560 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Holland See More