Ronald Holland headshot

Ronald Holland News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Holland (eye) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the Nets.

Holland exited Thursday's loss to the Spurs after suffering a left eye injury, but the eye issue won't impact his status for Saturday's game. Holland is averaging 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
