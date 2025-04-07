Ronald Holland News: Quiet again Monday

Holland registered five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to the Kings.

Holland continues to play as a depth piece for the Pistons, struggling to carve out a sizeable role during what has been an underwhelming rookie campaign. He has scored single digits in five of the past six games, basically replicating what he has done all season. Through 78 games, he has averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.