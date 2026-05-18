Ronald Holland News: Sees six minutes in Game 7
Holland amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in six minutes during Sunday's 125-94 loss to Cleveland in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Holland was mostly a depth player in his second NBA season for Detroit. Across 78 regular-season appearances, he posted averages of 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers on 43.2 percent shooting from the field.
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