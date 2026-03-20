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Ronald Holland News: Serviceable production Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:02pm

Holland had 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 115-101 victory over Golden State.

Holland chipped in on both ends of the floor, albeit on low volume. While he has been able to carve out a consistent role, his per-minute production has been far from exciting. In 17 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 250 during that time.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
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