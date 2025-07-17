Menu
Ronald Holland News: Shut down for rest of Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 17, 2025 at 1:57pm

Holland (rest), who was ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Heat, has been shut down for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Holland has enjoyed a strong Summer League campaign, and the Pistons seem to be pleased enough with his results to shut him down. The 2024 first-rounder is aiming to carve out a more prominent role off Detroit's bench ahead of 2025-26, and he'll wrap up the summer by averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game through three appearances.

Detroit Pistons
