Ronald Holland News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Holland (rest) is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Heat, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Holland has enjoyed a strong Summer League campaign, and the Pistons have opted to give him the day off Thursday. The 2024 first-rounder is aiming to carve out a more prominent role off Detroit's bench ahead of 2025-26, averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game this summer.

Ronald Holland
Detroit Pistons
