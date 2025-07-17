Ronald Holland News: Sitting out Thursday

Holland (rest) is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Heat, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Holland has enjoyed a strong Summer League campaign, and the Pistons have opted to give him the day off Thursday. The 2024 first-rounder is aiming to carve out a more prominent role off Detroit's bench ahead of 2025-26, averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game this summer.