Royce O'Neale Injury: Downgraded to questionable

O'Neale is now listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to an illness.

O'Neale is a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up. The veteran swingman's role is set to take on more importance due to Kevin Durant's (ankle) absence, but the Suns may need to turn elsewhere against the Bucks. If O'Neale is ultimately ruled out, Grayson Allen could be called upon to join the first unit.