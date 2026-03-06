Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 12:42pm

O'Neale (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

O'Neale has some soreness in his right foot and could miss the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's been very quiet in recent outings and doesn't hold much fantasy appeal. Ryan Dunn could take on a larger role if O'Neale is unable to play.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale
