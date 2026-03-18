Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

O'Neale is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness.

The veteran forward is at risk of missing his first game of the season Thursday. Rasheer Fleming and Haywood Highsmith stand out as the most likely choices to join the starting lineup at power forward in the event that O'Neale is ruled out.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
12 days ago