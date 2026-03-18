Royce O'Neale Injury: Iffy for Thursday
O'Neale is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness.
The veteran forward is at risk of missing his first game of the season Thursday. Rasheer Fleming and Haywood Highsmith stand out as the most likely choices to join the starting lineup at power forward in the event that O'Neale is ruled out.
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