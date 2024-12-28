Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale Injury: Leaves early with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 4:43pm

O'Neale won't return to Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

O'Neale departed the contest in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the evening after being evaluated in the locker room. He posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 12 minutes prior to his exit.

