Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Leaves game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 6:58pm

O'Neale went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle injury, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

O'Neale rolled his left ankle late in the first half, but he was able to limp to the locker room under his own power. Josh Okogie and Oso Ighodaro would be in line for more minutes in the second half of Saturday's game if O'Neale is unable to return.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
