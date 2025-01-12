Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 12:41pm

O'Neale (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

O'Neale is expected to make his return to game action after missing the club's last six outings due to a left ankle sprain. The 31-year-old has averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest in his last five outings (two starts), though his minutes could be limited if he is able to return.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
