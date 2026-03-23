Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

O'Neale (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Denver.

O'Neale has missed the previous three games due to left knee soreness but is on track to suit up Tuesday. The forward has been a fixture in Phoenix's starting lineup and is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest across his past 10 appearances.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
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