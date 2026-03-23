Royce O'Neale Injury: Likely to play Tuesday
O'Neale (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Denver.
O'Neale has missed the previous three games due to left knee soreness but is on track to suit up Tuesday. The forward has been a fixture in Phoenix's starting lineup and is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest across his past 10 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 22Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 194 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 194 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 176 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More