Royce O'Neale Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

O'Neale (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against Denver.

O'Neale has missed the previous three games due to left knee soreness but is on track to suit up Tuesday. The forward has been a fixture in Phoenix's starting lineup and is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest across his past 10 appearances.