Royce O'Neale Injury: Out at least 10 days

The Suns announced Tuesday that O'Neale will be re-evaluated in 10 days after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

O'Neale suffered the injury in Saturday's 109-105 loss to the Warriors, and the Suns are now opting to shut him down for at least a week and a half after sending him in for further evaluation. Fortunately for Phoenix, Grayson Allen (concussion) is probable to return to action in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, while Devin Booker (groin) is listed as questionable. O'Neale played well in December before injuring his ankle, averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.8 assists in 28.4 minutes.