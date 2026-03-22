Royce O'Neale Injury: Questionable Sunday
O'Neale (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto.
O'Neale missed the last two contests because of left knee soreness. If he's out again, Jordan Goodwin, who posted 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, is expected to remain in the starting lineup.
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