Royce O'Neale Injury: Re-evaluated in 10 days

The Suns announced Tuesday that O'Neale will be re-evaluated in 10 days after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

O'Neale suffered an ankle sprain Saturday against the Warriors and will miss at least five games with this news. Fortunately for Phoenix, Grayson Allen (concussion) is probable to return Tuesday, while Devin Booker (groin) is questionable. O'Neale played well in December before this setback, averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 three-pointers.