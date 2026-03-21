Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 1:24pm

O'Neale (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

O'Neale will miss his second consecutive contest due to left knee soreness, marking the first time all season the veteran forward has been sidelined for multiple games. His absence should lead to another start for either Jordan Goodwin or Rasheer Fleming. Prior to the injury, O'Neale had been a vital floor-spacer for Phoenix, shooting 40.3 percent from deep on the season. His next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Sunday against the Raptors.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
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