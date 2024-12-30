Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

O'Neale (ankle) did not practice Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

O'Neale had some imaging done that the Suns were optimistic about, but it sounds like his status for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies is in doubt. O'Neale suffered his ankle sprain Saturday against the Warriors and was unable to return. Although O'Neale could miss time, it sounds like Devin Booker (groin) and Grayson Allen (concussion) are on track to return.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
