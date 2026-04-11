Royce O'Neale Injury: Won't go Sunday
O'Neale (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.
O'Neale will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale, though he will likely be able to return for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the higher-seeded team between the Clippers and Trail Blazers. O'Neale will finish the 2025-26 regular season averaging a career-best 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes per game across 78 outings (67 starts).
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