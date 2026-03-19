Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

O'Neale (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

O'Neale will miss his first game of the season Thursday. Rasheer Fleeming is a candidate to start and could get an extended look after some positive moments in recent outings.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
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