Royce O'Neale Injury: Won't play Tuesday vs. Memphis

O'Neale (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

O'Neale sprained his left ankle during the Suns' 109-105 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, and he finished the game with zero points, one rebound and one block over 12 minutes. It's unclear whether the injury is severe enough for a multi-game absence, but O'Neale's next opportunity to play will be this Saturday against the Pacers. Ryan Dunn, Josh Okogie and Oso Ighodaro are in line to see increased minutes off the bench Tuesday due to O'Neale's injury.