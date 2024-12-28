Royce O'Neale Injury: Won't return Saturday

O'Neale (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Warriors, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

O'Neale departed the contest in the second quarter with an apparent left ankle injury and looked in sizable pain, and now it's been confirmed that the veteran won't return to the court. Josh Okogie is expected to have an increase in his minutes off the bench, whereas Oso Ighodaro could also see extra playing time as well.