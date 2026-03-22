Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

O'Neale (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

O'Neale will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness, and his next opportunity to return will come Tuesday against Denver. Jordan Goodwin will likely remain in the starting five in O'Neale's absence, while Rasheer Fleming and Ryan Dunn are candidates for increased playing time.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
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